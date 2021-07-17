UI Kit Pro for Bootstrap 5 // V3

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Fabrx UI Kit Pro V3 ⚡️ Big Update!
A stunning library of 250+ wireframes, 500+ components, and ready made templates. Fully coded in HTML / CSS, built with Bootstrap 5 framework. Copy snippets, paste them in your favorite editor, and get your responsive HTML page ready in minutes!
Features:
• RTL support
• 20 new templates
• 600+ new icons
• Gulp support
• Bootstrap v5.0.2 update
• Super Clean Code
• Fully Documented
• 600+ Custom Components
• 250+ Wireframes
• Light and Dark Mode
• Responsive Design
• Intensive Documentation
• Design Source Files (Sketch / Figma / XD)
• Email Support
• Lifetime Updates
• And much more...
More UI Goodies
