Terence Thien

Moon Illu

Terence Thien
Terence Thien
  • Save
Moon Illu fun wordmark identity design concept branding illustration logomark logo
Download color palette

Moon Illustration.

More of an illustration instead of a logo, but I like how it looks. The flag positioning could be bad but I dig it still.

Get in touch: thienforge@gmail.com

View all tags
Posted on Jul 17, 2021
Terence Thien
Terence Thien

More by Terence Thien

View profile
    • Like