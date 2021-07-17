Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Fashion App Store Pt 2

A redisign app for Erigo, a local apparel store in Indonesia.
This app is purposed as a online store with a social media app built in feature to share users outfit and build community.

Open for project :
wendytiansunarto94@gmail.com

Posted on Jul 17, 2021
