🐤 Avian Bazaar - Branding

🐤 Avian Bazaar - Branding illustration vector branding logotype logo
To begin with, we have decided who will be depicted on the mascot. Of course, it was immediately clear that it would be a bird. After that, the main colors were selected. Also using the mascot, we made several stickers that you can also see on the server itself.

Posted on Jul 17, 2021
