Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Muhammad Hamrozi Yusira

Design a brand identity for a lemonade stand | Weekly Warm-Up

Muhammad Hamrozi Yusira
Muhammad Hamrozi Yusira
  • Save
Design a brand identity for a lemonade stand | Weekly Warm-Up fun logo logo vector icon vector design versatile logo yellow logo drink logo brand visual brand design visual identity flat logo flat design lemonade logo simple logo logotype typographic logo typography graphic design branding logo
Download color palette

For this prompt I try to create typography style logo design that evoke fun and cool emotion. The Double Lemonade, as the name sound, it's pretty fun for me. The double squeeze on your lemonade adds a funny feel to it.

On the 'L' letter, I try to emphasize that. I also block the hole for other letters to emphasize the lemon even more. On the 'THE DOUBLE' words, I try to make subtle and modern, hence I use simple sans serif font.

Let's work together!
Email - ozi.dsgn@gmail.com

394f30e06c96de398840727f021d5adf
Rebound of
Design the brand identity for a lemonade stand.
By Dribbble
Muhammad Hamrozi Yusira
Muhammad Hamrozi Yusira

More by Muhammad Hamrozi Yusira

View profile
    • Like