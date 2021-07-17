Setting page, of women clothing online shop

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Day 7/365 design challenge. Learn something new everyday, not all first design actually good, and not all design that come after that is better too. I come to choose this one.
If you feel like leaving a constructive criticism, that are very much appreciated!
Prompt: Design settings for something. by dailyUI
Typeface: Sahitya and Ropa Sans