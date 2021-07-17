User journey mapping / Service Design

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
An illustration made for a series of posters depicting different UX roles, meant to be a parting gift for my colleagues, back in March 2020. This one represents a user / customer journey map.
Made using Figma.