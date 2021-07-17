Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
User journey mapping / Service Design

User journey mapping / Service Design service design user journey map blueprint ux illustration
An illustration made for a series of posters depicting different UX roles, meant to be a parting gift for my colleagues, back in March 2020. This one represents a user / customer journey map.

Made using Figma.

Posted on Jul 17, 2021
