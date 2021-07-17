Anh Thư Tạ

Shiitake Tinh hoa - Golden Ratio Logo Animation

Shiitake Tinh hoa - Golden Ratio Logo Animation shiitake mushroom golden ratio japanese culture nutrition logo design logo mark illustration animation 2d animation logo graphic design design branding
Shiitake Tinh hoa is a Japanese-style nutrition Fanpage, specializing in sharing and inspiring about Japanese nutrition, lifestyle, and culture. The logo is designed according to the golden ratio, ensuring a balance in layout and lines.
Logo design and animatied by me.

Check out the full showcase: https://bit.ly/3BfI3V9

