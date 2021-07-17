Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Shiitake Tinh hoa - Branding

Shiitake Tinh hoa - Branding nutrition japanese culture identity logo mark logo design motion graphics animation 2d animation logo graphic design design branding
Shiitake Tinh hoa is a Japanese-style nutrition Fanpage, specializing in sharing and inspiring about Japanese nutrition, lifestyle, and culture.
Logo design and animatied by me.

Check out the full showcase: https://bit.ly/3BfI3V9

