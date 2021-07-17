Shiitake Tinh hoa - Branding

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Shiitake Tinh hoa is a Japanese-style nutrition Fanpage, specializing in sharing and inspiring about Japanese nutrition, lifestyle, and culture.
Logo design and animatied by me.
Check out the full showcase: https://bit.ly/3BfI3V9