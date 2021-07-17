Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Anh Thư Tạ

Shiitake Tinh hoa - Logo Animation

Anh Thư Tạ
Anh Thư Tạ
Shiitake Tinh hoa - Logo Animation forest the sun shiitake mushroom japanese culture nutrition motion graphics golden ratio logo mark animation 2d animation logo graphic design design branding
My lastest branding project for Shiitake Tinh hoa - a Japanese-style nutrition fanpage, specializing in sharing and inspiring about Japanese nutrition, lifestyle, and culture. The Logo mark is a unique combination of all 3 elements: the sun, shiitake mushrooms and the forest.

Logo design and animatied by me.

Check out the full showcase: https://bit.ly/3BfI3V9

Anh Thư Tạ
Anh Thư Tạ

