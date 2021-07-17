Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Basit A. khan 👋

Crypto Wallet App

Basit A. khan 👋
Basit A. khan 👋
Hire Me
  • Save
Crypto Wallet App ios application business btc minimal uiux ux ui basit market coin marketplace news insight wallet app crypto
Download color palette

Howdy Designers! 👋
Exploring the Crypto wallet app design with insights of latest market news.

I would be really glad to see your feedback on it.
Hope you guys like it❤️

Portfolio🚀: https://basitkhan.design/

Have an Idea?
Send your mail here 💌- hello@basitkhan.design
------------------------------------------------
Join me on Instagram : @Basit.akhan

Follow me on
Behance | Twitter

Basit A. khan 👋
Basit A. khan 👋
—Design interactions between Humans & Brands.🔥
Hire Me

More by Basit A. khan 👋

View profile
    • Like