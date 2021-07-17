Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Wave for broadcast & radio app (canvas/flutter)

Hi, guys!

Who said that the radio belongs to the museum? In fact, maybe it is... But that didn't stop me from playing with animations and shapes in Adobe After Effects + Figma. If you need a wave on canvas ✨, then you can always find me in telegram.

Share your thoughts, I will be more than happy to see them.
You will always find me at telegram @v0rub4s

v0rub4s

