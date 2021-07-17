🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Hi Designers,
Here I've designed a landing page based on financial service. I am trying to bring some great visuals with some advanced features.
This shot is about a simple, elegant and powerful layout. The design will help to implement good user experience and a flexilble userflow.
My Responsibilities
• Implementing user experience (UX)
• Implementing user interface (UI)
Tools used
• Design - Figma & Photoshop
Font used
Red Hat Text & Roboto
Financial landing page
