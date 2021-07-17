Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Financial landing page

Financial landing page uiux finance landing page design interface landing pa business landing page design 2021 trend ui
Hi Designers,

Here I've designed a landing page based on financial service. I am trying to bring some great visuals with some advanced features.

This shot is about a simple, elegant and powerful layout. The design will help to implement good user experience and a flexilble userflow.

Share your thoughts and love "L".

My Responsibilities
• Implementing user experience (UX)
• Implementing user interface (UI)

Tools used
• Design - Figma & Photoshop

Font used
Red Hat Text & Roboto
Financial landing page

✉️ Have a project idea? I am available for new projects
akikul.haque444@gmail.com

🔥 I will provide a quick analysis and a free proposal for it. Don't worry, it is secure and confidential.

