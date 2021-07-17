Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Car Insurance - Dashboard UI

Car Insurance - Dashboard UI ui minimal branding design uxdesign app dashboard userinterface ui design
Made this piece back in 2019. When people actually used the tool Figma for User Interface design and not 3D vectors HA HA.

Have an idea? Let's make it a reality.

Drop a mail- Rishabhshirker@gmail.com

Posted on Jul 17, 2021
