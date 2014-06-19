Ax'el Hopaness Rom Tic

Follower Count

Ax'el Hopaness Rom Tic
Ax'el Hopaness Rom Tic
  • Save
Follower Count
Download color palette

Dear friends and fellow dribblers,

some weeks ago I wrote something about the value of following/followers/follower count and with the help of @Tanya the text now is available in English:

I hope you can find something in there that is useful... at least you get an idea why I try to answer almost any of your feedback :) Thank you so much for the support.
Have a great day

Ps this is actually the reason why I have drawn s much hands lately.

Posted on Jun 19, 2014
Ax'el Hopaness Rom Tic
Ax'el Hopaness Rom Tic
Henlo... is it me you're looking for? No? I thought not.

More by Ax'el Hopaness Rom Tic

View profile
    • Like