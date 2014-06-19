🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Dear friends and fellow dribblers,
some weeks ago I wrote something about the value of following/followers/follower count and with the help of @Tanya the text now is available in English:
I hope you can find something in there that is useful... at least you get an idea why I try to answer almost any of your feedback :) Thank you so much for the support.
Have a great day
Ps this is actually the reason why I have drawn s much hands lately.