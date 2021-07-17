Davit Gelovani

Restaurant "Barbecue" website design

Davit Gelovani
Davit Gelovani
  • Save
Restaurant "Barbecue" website design minimalistic restaurant site website ui graphic design website barbecue food ux restaurant design ui
Download color palette

Hi Guys 🔥 !

This is my Exploration for Restaurant Web landing page design Exploration. Please have a look and let me know your Feedback in comment section.

Don't forget to Like ❤️ it :)
Thank you !!

Davit Gelovani
Davit Gelovani

More by Davit Gelovani

View profile
    • Like