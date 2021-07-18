VanMoof Hero Header Concept / E-Bike Shop

Hey Dribbblers! 💙

This time i have tried to make a hero header concept about the e-bikes from VanMoof I wanted to keep it simple and clean. Design is made in Adobe XD.

The really cool 3D Bikes are from the actual VanMoof Page: https://www.vanmoof.com/

The 3D Bikes was made by wonder vision. They do really great stuff! Check them out: https://www.wonder-vision.com/

Would be happy to hear some feedback if it's too clean or if the clean style is fitting to VanMoof! 😊

