VanMoof Hero Header Concept / E-Bike Shop

VanMoof Hero Header Concept / E-Bike Shop simple concept ux design ui design adobe xd clean design light theme 2021 design minimal clean typography webdesign e-bike bike shop landingpage ux ui hero header
Hey Dribbblers! 💙

This time i have tried to make a hero header concept about the e-bikes from VanMoof I wanted to keep it simple and clean. Design is made in Adobe XD.
The really cool 3D Bikes are from the actual VanMoof Page: https://www.vanmoof.com/

The 3D Bikes was made by wonder vision. They do really great stuff! Check them out: https://www.wonder-vision.com/

Would be happy to hear some feedback if it's too clean or if the clean style is fitting to VanMoof! 😊

