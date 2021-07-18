VanMoof Hero Header Concept / E-Bike Shop

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey Dribbblers! 💙
This time i have tried to make a hero header concept about the e-bikes from VanMoof I wanted to keep it simple and clean. Design is made in Adobe XD.
The really cool 3D Bikes are from the actual VanMoof Page: https://www.vanmoof.com/
The 3D Bikes was made by wonder vision. They do really great stuff! Check them out: https://www.wonder-vision.com/
Would be happy to hear some feedback if it's too clean or if the clean style is fitting to VanMoof! 😊
Don’t forget to ❤️ press “L” to support the shot
Why are you reporting this shot?
Please visit our Help Center for instructions on reporting Trademark or Copyright violations.