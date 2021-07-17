Moon Portrait Logo FOR SALE

Trending designs to inspire you
Abstract female portrait combining moons, stars and orbits with a beautiful woman's profile in negative space. Modern, abstract, minimalist logo suitable for beauty products as well as for services related to yoga, mindfulness, and spirituality.
Available FOR SALE:
https://www.logoground.com/logo.php?id=522791
By ArtFeel
www.ArtFeelArt.com