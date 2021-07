Find your internships UI

This shot is an effective multi-job posting platform that makes finding applicants easy, I designed past week. It aims to help recruiters and employers reach applicants in a fast, efficient and cost-effective way, with cleaner UI.

Ready to share your vision?

riyajawandhiya@gmail.com

Do connect on :

https://riyaj.in/

https://dribbble.com/riyajawandhiya

https://www.behance.net/riyajawandhiya1

https://riyajawandhiya.medium.com/

https://www.linkedin.com/in/riya-jawandhiya/