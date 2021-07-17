Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Gabriela Maria Pascenco

Crops Logo FOR SALE

Crops Logo FOR SALE leaves crops negative space human leaf natural illustration branding design logo vector for sale
Female silhouette in negative space surrounded by huge leaves and crops. Modern, bold, abstract logo suitable for food industry.

Available FOR SALE:
https://www.logoground.com/logo.php?id=521712
By ArtFeel
www.ArtFeelArt.com

