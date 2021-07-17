Advanced JavaScript Course Instagram Ad Design

Trending designs to inspire you
This Instagram post design is made using Adobe Photoshop. I explored some sites like Freepik before creating it. It was really a fun.
About the design:
This ad is on 3 months advanced JavaScript course offered by ADMEC Multimedia. ADMEC is web design and development training institute in Delhi. It offers main 3 programs to master JS. For course details you can go through: https://www.admecindia.co.in/course/advanced-javascript-master-plus-course/
I hope you'll like this post.