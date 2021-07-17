Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Henry amalaraj

Bakery App Landing Page

Henry amalaraj
Henry amalaraj
  • Save
Bakery App Landing Page swipe mode food ecommerce webdesign inspiration dark landingpage homepage design minimal trend ui figma vector 3d apple dribbble
Download color palette

Hy people,

Hope that everyone is fine,

Here is my Web UI design.

Do check out and share your opinion in comments section.

Thank you,

Want to share something with me? Feel free to ping me at any time
https://www.instagram.com/henry_design/

Henry amalaraj
Henry amalaraj

More by Henry amalaraj

View profile
    • Like