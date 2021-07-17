Gabriela Maria Pascenco

Flying Lion Logo FOR SALE

eagle lion leaf natural branding design logo vector for sale
Complex abstract drawing combining a lion and a flying eagle with leaves wings. Abstract griffin. Modern, abstract, elegant, sophisticated logo suitable for a lot of products and services.

Available FOR SALE:
https://www.logoground.com/logo.php?id=522808
By ArtFeel
www.ArtFeelArt.com

Posted on Jul 17, 2021
