Alluwell Logo Design

Alluwell Logo Design top logo logo minimal identity icon typography 2d graphicdesign alphabet monogram logotype lettermark a lettermark a logo letters modern logo best designer health heart best logo
Alluwell is an online digital healthcare platform, which provide three key features.... HEALTH CARE DATA MANAGEMENT, DOCTOR AT HOME and CRITICAL ILLNESS CARE... It is 100% online platform and will operate as mobile application.

Let's work together:
I'm currently open for new freelance opportunities:
Contact me here or via my email:
designbydi01@gmail.com

Thank you

