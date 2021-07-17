LukasBursa

Personal logo for real estate agent Lukáš Burša.

The graphic element consists of the initials of the name - the letter L is contained in the lower square shape and the letter B is formed by short rectangles.

The meaning in this view lies in the sense of the shape of the floor plan of the house (L) and the rectangles that form the path of the shape "B" and at the same time perform the function of a graph (real estate estimates, calculations).

www.antoninparal.com