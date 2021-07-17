Mood Board Appp

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Today I would like to share this simple mood board app I created .
I tried to make an app that is minimalist, modern, and easy to use without any distractions.
About Product: A lot of creatives and project manager need a mood-board to crystalize their thoughts . So designs an app that will help the easily compile inspirations into a mood board with ease.