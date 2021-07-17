Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Samson Adebayo

Mood Board Appp

Samson Adebayo
Samson Adebayo
  • Save
Mood Board Appp app icon typography ux ui design
Download color palette

Today I would like to share this simple mood board app I created .
I tried to make an app that is minimalist, modern, and easy to use without any distractions.

About Product: A lot of creatives and project manager need a mood-board to crystalize their thoughts . So designs an app that will help the easily compile inspirations into a mood board with ease.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 17, 2021
Samson Adebayo
Samson Adebayo
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Samson Adebayo

View profile
    • Like