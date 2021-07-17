Antonín Páral

Alíkovi Hračky

Logo for Czech e-shop Alik Toys.

The e-shop accompanies the mascot of Alik, which is stylized into a playful design target group of children. Color the whole concept is directed to cheerful, comfortable colors and shades.

www.antoninparal.com

