Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
artbysugu

Letter G Guitar Logo (for Sale)

artbysugu
artbysugu
  • Save
Letter G Guitar Logo (for Sale) guitar logo letter g g logo graphic design typography logoground icon logoforsale logodesign logotype symbol vector design logo unused logo ready made logo premade logo branding morden illustration
Download color palette

LOGO FOR SALE - BUY NOW

The logo is created with a Letter G that has a Guitar incorporated into the design. This logo is easy to remember and simple.

Click Here to purchase my other logo design - LogoGround shop

Click Here to purchase my other logo design - ScaleBranding shop

Click Here to purchase my other logo design - LogoStack shop

● This logo will be sold once.
● Copyright transfers to the buyer.
● Professional customization included.

Follow me on BEHANCE & INSTAGRAM

Thanks for watching!!!

artbysugu
artbysugu

More by artbysugu

View profile
    • Like