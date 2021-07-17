Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Alaa chouachnia
LTCdesign, Inc

Acetex

Alaa chouachnia
LTCdesign, Inc
Alaa chouachnia for LTCdesign, Inc
Hire Us
  • Save
Acetex network connect logo designer top designer vibrant a letter logo a letter a logo startup logo startup tech company logo design design tech logo minimal brand logo branding agency branding app logo abstract logo
Acetex network connect logo designer top designer vibrant a letter logo a letter a logo startup logo startup tech company logo design design tech logo minimal brand logo branding agency branding app logo abstract logo
Download color palette
  1. astex2.png
  2. astex3.png

Hello guys
Acetex is an Importing, manufacturing & supplying for Natural Gas Generator, Diesel Generator
They looking for a logo that is modern, minimalistic, and vibrant

have you ever seen something similar before!
_____________________

Download Free ebook 📘: 5 Common Mistakes Business Owners Do While Hiring A Logo Designer

More about us on www.LTCdesign.co
Follow us on | Instagram

LTCdesign, Inc
LTCdesign, Inc
We Create Logos & Brand Identities
Hire Us

More by LTCdesign, Inc

View profile
    • Like