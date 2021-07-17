Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Lorenzo Rodriguez

Grey Wolf Design Concept

Lorenzo Rodriguez
Lorenzo Rodriguez
waves app design web design online store ecologic green app ux design ui design clothing logo design branding
The purpose of the Grey Wolf Project was to create a start-up company that designs organic clothing targeted at modern younger people. The goals were to reduce product waste and have a positive influence on developing customers' sustainable mindsets and ecological awareness.

To learn more, check my personal portfolio:
www.lorenzorodriguez.dk

Lorenzo Rodriguez
Lorenzo Rodriguez

