Prince - 3D Icon

Prince - 3D Icon 3d website 3d design 3d icon person 3d prince prince casino branding illustration design 3dartist 3dart 3d
I made this for a client for the new casino website.
They needed 3D Icons for different levels of plans they had (Civilian, Prince, King).
For other icons, checkout my other shots. :)

