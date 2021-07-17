ONLINE EDUCATION VS TRADITIONAL EDUCATION: THE PROS AND CONS

NTRO It is one of the most debated and interesting topics these days as the world is facing the pandemic at its peak and the education revolution is still on.

Online Education Vs Traditional Education

During this time, many digital products have been launched so far, which is why there has been a debate among the people in which comparisons are being made between online education and traditional education, which of the two is more effective and better? In this blog, we will make a comparison between the two without any bias so that you can understand what will be the future of education, will we study in the traditional way in the future or will the educational system be changed?

If we start with some Indian Researcher A/c to them the Indian education system and opinion of recent Graduation had been changing rapidly most of the people are preferring online degree instead of going to college and spending around half of the day of their life.

Pandemic is not the only reason why most people are preferring online learning over traditional one. In July 2017 Indian President had launched "Swayam" for online learning with 200+ courses from some of the most reputed Govt. Body of India like; IIT's, IIM's, NPTEL, etc. Which is Accredited by AICTE & UGC. PROS

Online Education

Flexibility is one of the major parts why students are preferring online education. You can have your time when you want to study or when you want to take a break.

Through online Education, you have the access to take the classes of competent and specialized teachers around the world.

Right now the world is facing so many environmental problems such as Pollution, Environmental degradation, during all this you can get a degree sitting at home or in your favorite coffee shop.

Traditional Education

Interactive classrooms and open expression of opinions are still a reason why many people trust traditional education. With traditional education direct contact with teachers, students, and advisors.

May Online education can give you the flexibility of time but Traditional education is more suitable for hands-on training.

Traditional education gives focus on extracurricular activities and inculcating leadership skills which give students more access to campus activities

Comparing to online education not all majors can be done online. When we talk about major in Agriculture, biology, Music, theatre, etc. a practical environment is necessary to learn, understand and major in these subjects.

