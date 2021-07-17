Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
🍊 Depurre - Branding

🍊 Depurre - Branding illustration vector logotype branding mascot logo
We have developed several variants of the logo for our koto studio at once. All of them will be used in the future. Also, at the moment our kittens are working on another logo/mascot, but for now this is a secret.

Posted on Jul 17, 2021
