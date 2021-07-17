🍊 Depurre - Branding

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
We have developed several variants of the logo for our koto studio at once. All of them will be used in the future. Also, at the moment our kittens are working on another logo/mascot, but for now this is a secret.