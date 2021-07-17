Trending designs to inspire you
Arkana is a breathtaking fantasy typeface. It includes upper, lowercase, special characters, numbers and punctuation. You can use this font for a variety of projects. It’s perfect for books, video games, movies or any other kind of publishing or production in the fantasy genre. If you’re looking to add mystical vibe to your project, then Arkana is for you.
Download here: https://hipfonts.com/portfolio/arkana-fantasy-typeface/