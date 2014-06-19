Miguel Camacho

Homeless

Homeless miguelcm illustration homeless richness poverty vice san francisco
The first of a series of illustrations entitled 'richness'. A homeless as we can find just around the corner at any time, sometimes by necessity, sometimes by choice.

Posted on Jun 19, 2014
