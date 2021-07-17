Игорь Старков

Website design for the Presidential Envoy to the Central Federal

Website design for the Presidential Envoy to the Central Federal flat design ui ux
What we did:
Research
Tone of voice
UX + Visual Design
Art Direction

Project is here -
https://www.figma.com/file/dbuB5ZgSYtaOwe27b0y27Y/%D0%A6%D0%A4%D0%9E-%D0%B4%D0%BB%D1%8F-CV?node-id=0%3A1

Posted on Jul 17, 2021
