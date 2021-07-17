Israfil Molla

B Letter Mark - Letter Logo

Israfil Molla
Israfil Molla
  • Save
B Letter Mark - Letter Logo b monogram b logo b letter b letter logo logo mark ui branding b letter mark logo monogram a b c d e f g h i j k l m n o p q r s t u v w x y z t h e q u i c k b r o w n f o x logo grid minimal logo typography logotype dailylogo logodesign
Download color palette

B Letter Mark - Letter Logo
Logo Concept- Letter B
I hope you guys like it. As always the feedback is highly appreciated. Give your opinion in the comments.
Designed by israfilexclusive

Are you interested in working with me?
Contact me:

WhatsApp: +8801400004353
Email: israfilmolla2@gmail.com

Israfil Molla
Israfil Molla

More by Israfil Molla

View profile
    • Like