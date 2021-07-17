Flash Logo Studio

Cheetah Shield Logo

Flash Logo Studio
Flash Logo Studio
  • Save
Cheetah Shield Logo cheetah minimalist modern nice app lettering shield logo animal animal graphic design vector illustration identity brand logo design branding
Download color palette

Hi guys, Please check my work, "Cheetah Shield Logo", Feel free to give me feedback.
Enjoy! ;)
Contact us if you need a logo! | EMAIL | | WhatsApp
-
Subscribe my other social if you want to see more of my works:
Instagram | behance

Flash Logo Studio
Flash Logo Studio

More by Flash Logo Studio

View profile
    • Like