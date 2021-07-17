Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
✍️✍️Download Link ✍️
✍️🖋️ Get UNLIMITED Fonts! ✍️🖋️
Hello Introducing, Ragista - Elegant Display Sans Serif is an unique font that uses ligatures to smoothly link letters. Perfect for adding a unique twist to word-mark logos, monograms or pull quotes. Ragista has 32 ligatures and 6 Alternates as well as numbers and punctuation making it super fantastic.Ligature can be turned off if required standard writing needs. What's Included :