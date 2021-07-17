Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Olive & Vine - Brush Font

Olive & Vine - Brush Font fashion display advertising branding logo lettering typography typeface minimalist unique serif sans serif elegant modern classy fonts font brush font brush script
Olive & Vine is a bold hand drawn brush script which is purposely made for headline, display or logotype, and signature which need a standout appearing. This font is also suitable to be applied especially in logo, and the other various formal forms such as invitations, labels, logos, magazines, books, greeting / wedding cards, packaging, fashion, make up, stationery, novels, labels or any type of advertising purpose.

