Olive & Vine - Brush Font

Olive & Vine is a bold hand drawn brush script which is purposely made for headline, display or logotype, and signature which need a standout appearing. This font is also suitable to be applied especially in logo, and the other various formal forms such as invitations, labels, logos, magazines, books, greeting / wedding cards, packaging, fashion, make up, stationery, novels, labels or any type of advertising purpose.