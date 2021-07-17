Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Binh Nguyen

Sneaker - Mobile App Concept

Binh Nguyen
Binh Nguyen
Sneaker - Mobile App Concept
They say shoes speak louder than words. Well, not exactly. But maybe sort of... :)

Here's a mobile app concept for E-commerce Sneaker. I've tried to incorporate the same premium and minimalistic design in the mobile UI that goes well with Sneaker and its products. What do you think about it?
Need help with your web & mobile app project? We'll love to help!

Behance: www.behance.net/binhnguyen1412
My Contact:
whatApp/telegram: (+84) 038 9076 133
Skype: ngthanhbinh.93
Email: brunobinh93@gmail.com

Posted on Jul 17, 2021
Binh Nguyen
Binh Nguyen

