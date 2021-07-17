Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Logo Tranformation: ease-studio

Logo Tranformation: ease-studio transition logotransformation rebranding animation aftereffects ae motion graphic motion
This motion graphic work is part of my college group project. We worked with real client and created videos, including of logo transformation and promotional videos for their rebranding project.

Logo by ease-studio: https://www.ease-studio.com
Motion Graphic by me
Concept & Refinement by Sao Zaap Team & me

Sao Zaap Team
Mimi https://www.mimiyanin.com
Nat https://nathanichc.com
San https://www.kimjigirls.com/home
Ink https://www.yanincha.com
& me :)

