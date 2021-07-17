Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Shahriar Sohag

Nike Shoes Animation UI Design

Shahriar Sohag
Shahriar Sohag
Nike Shoes Animation UI Design
Hi guys!
Here's my first animation ui design
This job was created for a Nike Shoes sales and production company. The company positions itself as a premium segment. The task was to create a minimal and laconic website that would emphasize the premium quality of the products. Do you think I did it?

Shahriar Sohag
Shahriar Sohag

