Art Deco Logomark

While I primarily work within the sphere of ethical product design and strategy, logo design is my therapy, so I occasionaly end up taking project that require… well, logo design.
Such client was 217 West 21 Street. He came up with a unique proposal to sprinkle a bit of Art Deco style in his brand identity for a concierge community. The mark features a key and a door, and the brand name is written in the most typical art-deco typeface.
