Desini Online Application "2"

Desini Online Application "2" nike shoe minimal user interface graphic design landing page sign in onboarding online shopping online shoe app online store app application store online store online shop shoe shop shopping ui kit ui design ux design ui
Hello to all dribbble friends🔥
The design you see now, is based on an online shoe store to order and buy sport shoes. I used purple tones because I love the whole range of blue and purple💜. In addition, I think it is suitable for These kinds of topics. I'll be happy to hear your feedback on any details of this design👑.
