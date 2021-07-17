Money Tracker App Interaction Design

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Created a Money Tracker App where users can keep a record of their salary and expenses so that it helps them to manage their money well 💸
Created the Interaction Design using Figma, do let me know what you think of the design 🙌🏼
Follow me on Instagram : https://www.instagram.com/piyushuix/