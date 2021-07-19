Zlatko Najdenovski

Deco Logo Grid

Zlatko Najdenovski
Zlatko Najdenovski
Hire Me
  • Save
Deco Logo Grid branding logo design mark business elite golden coworking community hotel concierge door lock key historic creative art direction art deco brand identity logomark logo
Deco Logo Grid branding logo design mark business elite golden coworking community hotel concierge door lock key historic creative art direction art deco brand identity logomark logo
Deco Logo Grid branding logo design mark business elite golden coworking community hotel concierge door lock key historic creative art direction art deco brand identity logomark logo
Deco Logo Grid branding logo design mark business elite golden coworking community hotel concierge door lock key historic creative art direction art deco brand identity logomark logo
Download color palette
  1. Screen 1.png
  2. Screen 2.png
  3. Screen 3.png
  4. Screen 4.png

While I primarily work within the sphere of ethical product design and strategy, logo design is my therapy, so I occasionaly end up taking project that require… well, logo design.

Such client was 217 West 21 Street. He came up with a unique proposal to sprinkle a bit of art deco style in his brand identity for a concierge community. The mark features a key and a door, and the brand name is written in the most typical art-deco typeface.

—✦✤✦—
EmailWebsiteLinkedIn

Zlatko Najdenovski
Zlatko Najdenovski
Designing with ethical foresight
Hire Me

More by Zlatko Najdenovski

View profile
    • Like