Deco Logo Grid

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
While I primarily work within the sphere of ethical product design and strategy, logo design is my therapy, so I occasionaly end up taking project that require… well, logo design.
Such client was 217 West 21 Street. He came up with a unique proposal to sprinkle a bit of art deco style in his brand identity for a concierge community. The mark features a key and a door, and the brand name is written in the most typical art-deco typeface.
—✦✤✦—
Email・Website・LinkedIn