Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
VIDHARSHANA B

An email Receipt

VIDHARSHANA B
VIDHARSHANA B
  • Save
An email Receipt ui newbiedesigns freshman dailyui
Download color palette

Design #014
Challenge : Designing an email receipt
Pink, a colour that is not just a colour its an attitude , a clour that represents innocent love !!
Come on , let us all lead a colourful life <3
Hope you like it !!

View all tags
Posted on Jul 17, 2021
VIDHARSHANA B
VIDHARSHANA B

More by VIDHARSHANA B

View profile
    • Like