Ossa Spatium

Ossa Spatium symmetrical procreate digitalart illustration abstract form colorful colors spaceskeleton skeleton space llustration nft foundation.app foundation
"They said I was out of this world, but I'm still trying to find my place in all this chaos..." Ossa Spatium is my first artwork that I minted as an edition of 1 on foundation. It's one of my favorite pieces as I allowed myself to freely explore form and color. It doesn't have a story like most of my illustrations do, but I loved creating this without any boundaries. It shows my love for color and form and the harmony they can create together. Still up for grabs!

