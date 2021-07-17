Trending designs to inspire you
"They said I was out of this world, but I'm still trying to find my place in all this chaos..." Ossa Spatium is my first artwork that I minted as an edition of 1 on foundation. It's one of my favorite pieces as I allowed myself to freely explore form and color. It doesn't have a story like most of my illustrations do, but I loved creating this without any boundaries. It shows my love for color and form and the harmony they can create together. Still up for grabs!