Tehran 1400 1/4

2 of the illustrations I did for Tehran municipality, with Nahaki Design Studio. These designs were used across the city as part of the New Year campaign. In these two frames, the goal was to showcase two of the professions with the highest demand during this time of the year, with the campaigns unique abstract style.