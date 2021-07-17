Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Sara Naseh

Tehran 1400 1/4

Sara Naseh
Sara Naseh
Tehran 1400 1/4 spring joy warmth colorful abstract illustration branding municipality occasion family dried fruits nuts fruit clothes new year
2 of the illustrations I did for Tehran municipality, with Nahaki Design Studio. These designs were used across the city as part of the New Year campaign. In these two frames, the goal was to showcase two of the professions with the highest demand during this time of the year, with the campaigns unique abstract style.

Sara Naseh
Sara Naseh

